Man arrested as scuffles break out at Tipperary asylum seeker hotel

A man has been arrested after scuffles broke out at a hotel in Co Tipperary as protesters gathered while asylum seekers were being brought onto the premises.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea on Monday, which has been earmarked for housing asylum seekers.

Gardaí and members of the Garda public order unit formed a cordon at the entrance to the hotel while the international protection applicants were bussed to the hotel.

The hotel is to provide accommodation for around 160 applicants as the state struggles to house refugees.

A Garda van passes protesters at the Racket Hall Hotel. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

There were stand-offs between demonstrators and gardaí, and video footage posted online showed scuffles breaking out.

It is understood that around 60 people took part in the protest.

Protesters, some holding placards saying “Irish Government are traitors” and “asylum money racket”, remained at the hotel.

People have been bringing the demonstrators food and supplies with the protest set to continue.

Uniformed gardaí remain at the hotel.

Protesters at the Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

Gardai said: “Shortly before 12 midday, uniformed members of An Garda Siochana, supported by ‘soft cap’ public order personnel provided a cordon at the entrance to the IPAS Centre to facilitate access for transport carrying international protection applicants.”

One man was arrested under the Public Order Act and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Gardai said “soft cap” means the public order personnel were not wearing helmets or body armour.

They added that pepper spray was not used during the operation, contrary to suggestions.

The hotel is one of several buildings earmarked for housing asylum seekers that have been targeted in recent months.

By Cate McCurry, PA

