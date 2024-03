A section of the N24 remains closed this morning between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir in county Tipperary.

It follows what is understood to have been a serious road traffic collision that happened last night.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes if at all possible and diversions are in place.

No further details are available at this time.

