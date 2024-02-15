Teenage girl dies and several injured in Tipperary crash

A 15-year-old girl has died and several others have been injured in a road traffic collision in Tipperary.

At approximately 6:45 pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to a two-car collision on the R503 at Rearcross.

A 15-year-old girl, a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Her body has been transferred to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The three other occupants of that car (a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and another female in her mid-teens) and the driver of the second car (an adult female) were transported by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí in Nenagh say their injuries are not deemed life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time is requested to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

