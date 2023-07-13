Tipp man attacked by 'gangster' in prison

Tipperary man, Stephen Coveney Ryan, is among a number of people injured during a prison fight.

Killer Wayne Dundon pounced on Coveney Ryan and produced a blade while in Mountjoy prison.

It happened earlier this week and staff were forced to intervene.

That's according to a report in the Irish Independent.

Coveney Ryan was left with an injury on his neck.

Two staff members were also cut while two others suffered other injuries. All four had to be treated in hospital.

Apparently, the Tipp man and Dundon had exchanged comments which resulted in the attack.

Dundon has since been transferred to Portlaoise Prion, the country's most high-security jail.

On arrival, he failed a metal detector test and it is suspected that he was carrying a mobile phone internally.

He will have to pass the phone before he is allowed into the general population.

Dundon will also have to pass a test called the "Boss Chair" which is the prison's body orifice security scanner which detects contraband items.

At the moment he is living on the punishment landing.

Dundon is one of the country's most volatile prisoners and is often caught bringing mobile phones into prison.

He is serving life for the murder of an innocent businessman named Roy Collins in 2009.

It's also suspected that he has continued to run his drugs business from, behind bars as well as directing a number of people to re-establish the Dundons as a force to be reckoned with in Limerick.

