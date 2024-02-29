Play Button
Tipp man charged with murder of 84-year-old in Kerry

Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
A 66-year-old man appeared before a sitting of Tralee District Court yesterday afternoon charged with the murder of 84-year-old Paddy O’Mahony at his home in Castlemaine, Co Kerry at the weekend.

Thomas Carroll of Brookway, Clonmel, Co Tipperary is charged with the murder of Patrick O’Mahony at Ballyraemeen, Castlemaine, on February 24th last.

Detective Sergeant Mark O’Sullivan of Tralee Garda Station gave evidence of arrest and of charging and cautioning Mr Carroll at noon at New Road Tralee.

The accused made no reply to the charge, Detective O’Sullivan told the court.

Pat Mann, solicitor for Mr Carroll said there were no questions arising out of that aspect.

Sergeant Chris Manton, prosecuting, said the State’s application was for remand in custody to Cork Prison to appear via video link on March 6th at Tralee District Court.

Mr Mann applied for legal aid, handing in a statement of means to the court.

Mr Mann requested that his client have continued access to medication and Judge John King ordered the director of Cork Prison to ensure Mr Carroll receives all prescription medication and gets all the appropriate medical attention.

Judge King granted the legal aid application.

Mr Mann noted that the District Court did not have the authority to grant bail, and said bail was a matter for the High Court and an application was being lodged.

Judge King remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link next Wednesday in Tralee District Court.

Anne Lucey in Tralee

