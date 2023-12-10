Tipperary among 19 counties to be issued weather warnings

Tipperary is among 19 counties that have been issued with weather warnings this afternoon.

Storm Fergus is expected to make landfall today, with a status orange wind warning issued for three counties.

A yellow wind alert comes into effect for Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo at 1 o'clock this afternoon - escalating to an orange warning for Mayo, Galway, and Clare at 3pm.

Elsewhere, a status yellow alert will come into place for 13 counties stretching from Sligo and Roscommon to the east coast at 6 o'clock this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#StormFergus -Very strong onshore winds, coupled with high waves and high tides. Potential impacts:

Localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping🌊 ⚠️Status Orange - Wind warning for Clare, Galway, Mayo⚠️ More here⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/7bn0KihvrV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2023

The RSA is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today.

Advertisement

The following advice is being given to road users ahead of the weather warnings.

Motorists:

- Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is an increased danger of aquaplaning.

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

-If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

-Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance this helps to dry the brakes.

- Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

- Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

- Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

- Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

- Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, Cyclists, and motorcyclists:

- Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

- Cyclists should ensure that they and their bikes are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high-visibility material.

- Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

- Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high-visibility material.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.