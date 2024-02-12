Tipperary grandmother raises €29K for Gaza by skydiving

A grandmother from Tipperary has raised over €29,000 for charities helping people in Gaza by skydiving with her son.

75-year-old Mary McDonell from Nenagh jumped out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft in Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly over the weekend.

She decided to take on the challenge in an effort to raise funds for charities that are working to help those suffering in Gaza.

The Go-Fund-Me page has raised €29,300 at the time of writing this article.

The page reads "Both Mary and Michael have been longstanding supporters of the plight of the Palestinian people and are founding members of Nenagh Friends of Palestine which was established in 2014 after a previous bombing campaign by Israel that year."

Following the jump, Mary said she did not enjoy it at all.

"I didn't like it, not one second of it," she told the Irish Independent.

She said that it was thinking of the men, women, and children who are losing their lives in Gaza that got her through it.

"They are what got me on the aircraft, out of the aircraft... So, while I can't say I enjoyed a single second of it, it was so worth it," Mary added.

The money raised will go to two charities working in the territory, Medical Aid for Palestinians, and Palestinian Children's Relief.

The Go-Fund-Me page will remain open until next weekend.

