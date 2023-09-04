Tipperary hotel named as one of the best in the world

A Tipperary hotel has made it to a list of the best hotels in the world.

The Cashel Palace is the only Irish hotel to make the list, which has been compiled by Condé Nast Traveller.

The list has been published annually for the past 27 years.

Curators have spent the past year scouring the world for the best hotels with accommodation in Antarctica even featuring!

The Tipperary hotel was built before 1730. It's a Georgian-style palace that has stunning views of the Rock of Cashel.

The building became a hotel but ceased trading in 2015. It then reopened in 2022 after delays from Covid.

Condé Nast Traveller had all the praise for the hotel. Check it out below.

"This palace was one of the grandest examples of Palladian architecture when it was designed by Edward Lovett Pearce, surveyor general of Ireland, as a home for the archbishop in 1728. During the recent painstaking revamp of the Grade I-listed structure, even the faintest whir of a builder’s drill was scrutinized by planning regulators.

"Nevertheless, some happy-making surprises turned up: The roof was replaced with the original blue Bangor slate from Wales; old pitch timbers that hadn’t seen the light of day for decades now shine in top-floor bedrooms in the main house; the chimneys, which had been knocked to two-thirds of their height in the 1950s when they were deemed unsafe, are back to the proportions first conceived by Pearce.

"Such extensive restoration was made possible by the deep pockets of Cashel Palace’s owners, the Magnier family, who built their fortune breeding thoroughbreds at the nearby Coolmore Stud.

"It’s an important revival of a significant building in Ireland’s architectural canon, but also a clever move to redirect the compass for luxury travel in this part of the world—drawing the golfing crowds of Adare Manor, the genteel country set of Ballyfin, and making Tipperary a destination in its own right rather than a county whizzed through en route from Dublin to the coast."

The full list of the world's best hotels can be found on its website, here.

