Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has award a special medal to Paddy Ryan from Tipperary.

The Tipperary native is being recognized for his long service to St Peter in Chains Church, Moycarkey, Tipperary Live reports.

The man will be presented with a medal at a Vigil Mass.

The Virgil Mass will holdthis Saturday at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.