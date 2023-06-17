Tipperary man receives two suspended sentences for assault on two Gardaí

A Tipperary man who assaulted two Gardaí over a decade ago has been given two suspended sentences at Nenagh District Court.

Ray Moran, 21, pleaded guilty to the offences at Grange Upper, Nenagh on Saturday, October 20, 2012, while pleading to have resisted arrest during the assault.

The Court heard that Gardaí were called to the area when a male was in the middle of the road at 10.05 pm.

Mr Moran was eventually arrested and would not comply with attempts to be put in the patrol car.

When he was eventually inside the car, he punched both Gardaí and spat at them.

Following the incident, he completed a statement in December in which he admitted to having a lot of drink taken and that he couldn't remember punching the Gardaí.

He subsequently accepted the facts and offered his apologies for the events.

His solicitor stated that the events occurred when Mr Moran was at "the height of addiction", and he has since received treatment.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced him to four months in jail - suspended for 12 months - on each of the assault charges on his own bond of €250 in each case.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Tipperary man jailed for abuse of young child

In an unrelated case, a now 37-year-old Tipperary man was jailed for five years for sexual abuse on Friday (June 16). The man was 13 when he began abusing the then-four-year-old victim.

The accused, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the injured party, pleaded guilty to oral rape and sexual assault of the young man by inserting his fingers into his anus on various dates between 1999 and 2002.

The boy was between four and eight when he was abused by the accused in the bathroom of the young boy’s family home.

A judge has praised the survivor for speaking out and leading the way for others to come forward.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and web chat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

