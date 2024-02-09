Body of young boy found in County Waterford

An investigation is underway after the body of a child, age six, was found in a car in County Waterford.

The boy's body was found in the Dunmore East area in the early hours of Friday morning.

A woman in her late 30s was arrested near the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Waterford.

The body of the deceased has been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

