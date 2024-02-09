Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Body of young boy found in County Waterford

Body of young boy found in County Waterford
The Garda logo on a lamp, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An investigation is underway after the body of a child, age six, was found in a car in County Waterford.

The boy's body was found in the Dunmore East area in the early hours of Friday morning.

A woman in her late 30s was arrested near the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Waterford.

The body of the deceased has been removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Advertisement

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

Win on Beat the Bomb with Electrocity!

 By Claire Rowe
Kilkenny News 2

Kilkenny driver five times over limit crashes car in Garda chase

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Nine suspected cases of measles in Ireland recorded in one week

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement