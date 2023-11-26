Former Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann dies in Waterford

Former Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Tras Honan has died in Waterford.

Mrs. Honan is the only woman to serve as Seanad Cathaoirleach since the foundation of the state. She was ninety-three years of age.

Mrs. Honan was a Senator between 1977 and 1992 and was elected Cathaoirleach twice. When her sister Carrie Acheson was elected to Dáil Éireann in 1981 they were the first sisters to serve as Oireachtas members at the same time.

Following her retirement from national politics, Mrs. Honan relocated to her Waterford home at John’s Hill. In her new role as Chairperson of Bus Éireann. She led the development and construction of Waterford Bus Station at Merchant’s Quay. Mrs. Honan later served on the Board of Management at Mercy Primary School.

Mrs. Honan was a native of Clonmel in Tipperary and was a member of the Barlow family. Following employment at Waterford’s Adelphi Hotel, she moved to Ennis in 1950 and ran the Honan family pub at O’Connell Square. She was a founder member of Ennis and District Soroptimists. Their advocacy and fundraising led to the foundation of St. Clare’s and St. Anne’s schools for children with special needs, and other related services.

A member of the Fianna Fáil party, Mrs. Honan is closely associated with Clare politics. She was the first woman elected to and as Chairperson, of the then Ennis Urban District Council. Her late husband Derry Honan and father-in-law T.V. Honan both served in Seanad Éireann.

In 2022 the former Cathaoirleach returned to Leinster House for Centenary celebrations of Seanad Éireann. She is included in a collage of images depicting all women Senators for the past one hundred years, which now hangs in the Houses of The Oireachtas.

She is survived by her son T.V. Honan, daughter Ann Honan-Croke, her brother Aidan Barlow, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

