Garda body cams to be trialled in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are among those set to trial body cameras after a request for tender was published today.

An Garda Síochána is looking for small, lightweight recording devices for officers.

Senior Gardaí say footage will be encrypted, and logged at the end of a shift for use as evidence or to be deleted.

The test period is expected to begin in April and run for 3 months.

Advertisement

Waterford Garda Station along with three stations in Dublin and one in Limerick will trial the cameras.

It will bring a big change to the future of Garda operations particularly in terms of accountability and safety.

Last year it was announced frontline Gardaí would be equipped with body cams. This was welcomed by members of the force who had long been calling for their introduction.

At the time of the announcement, more than 2,000 Gardaí had been assaulted while on duty in the last seven years.

Advertisement

It's expected that a national rollout of body cams will happen before 2025, according to the Irish Independent.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.