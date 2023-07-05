Play Button
Waterford News

Gardaí seek help in finding missing teenager from Waterford

Gardaí seek help in finding missing teenager from Waterford
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Waterford.

Teresa Higgins was last seen in the Boatstrand area on Monday.

She's described as being 5 foot 2, of slim build, with long dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Teresa was wearing purple leggings, a pink jumper, and white runners.

She's known to frequent locations in Waterford and Kilkenny.

Anyone with information on Teresa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station

The Nitty Gritty

