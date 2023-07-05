Gardaí seek help in finding missing teenager from Waterford

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Waterford.

Teresa Higgins was last seen in the Boatstrand area on Monday.

She's described as being 5 foot 2, of slim build, with long dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Teresa was wearing purple leggings, a pink jumper, and white runners.

She's known to frequent locations in Waterford and Kilkenny.

Anyone with information on Teresa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station

