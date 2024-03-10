Legendary Waterford festival and event promoter Vince Power dies

Waterford-born music promoter, venue owner and founder of ‘The Mean Fiddler’, Vince Power, has died.

The London-based music legend passed away on Saturday at the age of 76.

Power was also one of the original shareholders in Beat 102-103.

During his time, he ran ‘The Mean Fiddler’, a London venue where ‘The Pogues’, ‘Billy Bragg’ and even ‘Johnny Cash’ played in the 1980s.

Power also ran some of the biggest festivals in Europe.

In the 1990s he was involved with running Reading and Leeds festivals, helping to secure the likes of Nirvana, Greenday and Oasis.

He also was involved with the success of Benicàssim in Spain, which he owned in noughties.

In 2006, the Kilmacthomas man received a CBE.

