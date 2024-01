An elderly man has died in a house fire in Waterford.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of the fire at a residence in the Davis Mews area of Dungarvan, shortly after 9 am on Sunday.

A male in his 80s was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.

