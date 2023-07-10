Man dies after difficulty swimming in Tramore

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off the coast of Co. Waterford.

Gardaí and other emergency services received reports of two people in difficulty at The Guillamene in Tramore at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday evening.

A male and a female were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford.

The male was later pronounced dead.

It is understood the two were visiting the area.

