Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Road in Waterford blocked due to aftermath of Storm Babet

Road in Waterford blocked due to aftermath of Storm Babet
Flood alert sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waterford City and County Council has advised that the N25 to Cork from Youghal Bridge / Rincrew Roundabout is blocked.

This is due to the aftermath of Storm Babet yesterday which saw a portion of the sea wall between Kinsalebeg and Youghal collapse yesterday.

Diversions are in place with traffic diverted to Tallow – Fermoy.

Waterford City and County Council says, at the moment, there's no indication as to when the road will reopen.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Hamas's national security forces chief killed in airstrike

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Calls for investigation into why Cork did not get red warning for Storm Babet

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 3

Kilkenny to FINALLY get Tesco stores

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement