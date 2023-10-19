Road in Waterford blocked due to aftermath of Storm Babet

Waterford City and County Council has advised that the N25 to Cork from Youghal Bridge / Rincrew Roundabout is blocked.

This is due to the aftermath of Storm Babet yesterday which saw a portion of the sea wall between Kinsalebeg and Youghal collapse yesterday.

Diversions are in place with traffic diverted to Tallow – Fermoy.

Waterford City and County Council says, at the moment, there's no indication as to when the road will reopen.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.