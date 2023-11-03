Teenager missing from Waterford located safe

A teenager missing from his home in Waterford has been located safely.
Jack Faulkner was missing from his home in Ballybeg since Saturday 28th October 2023.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
