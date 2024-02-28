Thousands worth of Red Bull stolen from SETU Waterford

€3,000 worth of Red Bull has been stolen in SETU Waterford.

In a post on social media, SETU Waterford's Students' Union shared that all 64 crates of Red Bull were stolen from storage at the university yesterday.

The Students' Union had planned to hold a Red Bull event today, which had to be cancelled.

They've asked for those involved to return the Red Bull by the end of the day, no questions asked.

Otherwise, they say CCTV footage has been acquired and Gardaí will be notified.

On Instagram, SETU Students' Union Waterford said:

Taking others property (in this case Red Bulls property) without asking is theft. Please have some respect.

They say Red Bull gives you wings, so if you see anyone flying around Waterford, you know why.

This is RAG Week in SETU Waterford, where students take part in a variety of charity events.

This year's events will benefit the Irish Cancer Society, Helping Hand Waterford, Carlow Town Community First Responders, and Wexford SPCA.

