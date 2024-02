Gardaí from Waterford Garda Station are at the scene of a crash on the Dunmore Road.

It happened outside Eddie Rockets around 8 am and an ambulance is on the way.

A minimum of two cars are involved.

Traffic in the area is delayed with Gardaí at the scene trying to manage it.

Advertisement

More to follow

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

.