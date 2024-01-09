Waterford only Irish place named in New York Times' '52 Places to Go 2024' list

The prestigious New York Times ‘52 Places to Go’ List for 2024 has just been announced and Waterford is included as the only Irish destination in the international listing.

Hot on the heels of the Conde Nast Traveller Magazine featuring Waterford in their ‘Best Places to Go in 2024’ listing, the South East county is enjoying the tourism spotlight and is now reaping the rewards of its recent investment in its tourism product offering.

Writing for The New York Times travel expert AnneLise Sorensen said: "Yes, Waterford is synonymous with crystal, but the city, founded in 914, also sparkles with history and natural treasures. In the Viking Triangle, Waterford’s cobblestone core, a new digital story trail brings the past to life at stops like the medieval landmark Reginald's Tower. The city also offers less-ancient attractions, including the new Irish Wake Museum, dedicated to the funeral ritual, and the Irish Museum of Time, which showcases grandfather clocks, watches and more.

The Irish Museum of Time in Waterford. Photo: Patrick Browne

"Waterford’s natural riches rival its historical ones, notably the Copper Coast, hemmed by towering cliffs and scalloped coves. The coast forms part of the Waterford Greenway, a nearly 30-mile path along a disused rail line. In 2023, a new section linked the Greenway to the center of Waterford. Top off your Greenway adventure with afternoon tea amid one of Ireland’s largest collections of plants at Mount Congreve Gardens, which reopened in 2023 after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment."

Speaking of the accolade, Sara Dolan, commercial director at Mount Congreve Trust and Waterford Treasures said: “This list is highly regarding and it often sets the bar or casts the spotlight on destinations for other travel writers to plan further exploration, so we are thrilled to be included.

"Waterford has experienced a significant international profile boost of late, with the Conde Nast Traveller ‘Best Places to Go in 2024’ inclusion released just last month too. There has been significant investment in the tourism product in Waterford with the development of the Waterford Greenway, the opening of 4 new museums by Waterford Treasures the redevelopment and opening of Mount Congreve Gardens and more, so it is very rewarding to see this investment recognised at a global level and see Ireland’s oldest City achieve the status it deserves.”

The New York Times' full 52 Places to Go list can be viewed here.

James Cox

