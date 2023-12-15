Waterford search and rescue could be facing closure

Waterford's search and rescue base is at risk of closing next year because of challenges to train crew before an operator changeover.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

The base is operated by the Irish Coast Guard with Rescue 117 also based at the Waterford Airport facility.

The closure would only be temporary with the rescue service facing up to six months without operation.

The crew training issue is a result of Ireland's planned transfer from current operator CHC to a new one called Bristow.

It's believed Bristow has said it wants to take current staff for retraining over a few months, starting in February.

This means those people would be unavailable for CHC, despite an already limited number of search and rescue crew members.

It's understood current operator, CHC, has refused to release the staff for training as it would then be unable to provide the service it's contracted to.

This has resulted in a standoff.

The Irish Aviation Authority will meet Transport Minister Eamon Ryan next week regarding the transition.

More confusion

Bristow is due to take over the search and rescue base in Waterford in October of next year.

Meanwhile, there are three other bases in Ireland - in Shannon, Dublin, and Sligo.

The operator will take over those in 2025.

It's not known whether the current staff will be transferred during the handover of the contract.

There is an EU-wide worker's right called TUPE (transfer of undertakings) that protects the rights and conditions of workers if the business they work for has been sold or has a change of ownership.

It's unknown if that right applies in this scenario.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport told the Irish Independent that they expect an "orderly transfer of operations between CHC and Bristow Ireland."

Bristow Ireland said its teams are working towards a "smooth and managed" transition to the new contract next year.

