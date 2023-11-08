Waterford's 2023 most popular car model, biggest sales revealed

Waterford has seen a sharp rise in purchases of electric vehicles, according to the October car figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) on Wednesday.

Waterford recorded 2,728 new car registrations during the period from January to October this year, compared to 2,609 units for the same period in 2022, an increase of 4.56 percent.

Per WLRFM, New electric car registrations increased by 36.5 percent in Waterford, from 303 during the January-October period in 2022, to 411 during the same period this year.

The most popular month in the year to buy a new car in Waterford is still January, with 705 sales, up 6.82% from 2022, although July is also a popular time to buy, with 578 registrations.

The most popular passenger cars by make are Toyotas, with 300 units sold in January-October 2023, (+5.63% from 2022), 272 Volkswagen units (+5.43%), 255 Dacias (+112.50%), 238 Hyundais (-21.45%), 213 Peugeots (+19.66%), 208 Kias (-6.31%), 176 Skodas (+0.57%), and 115 Audis (+45.57%).

The most popular passenger car by model in Waterford is the Dacia Sandero, which sold 119 units so far in 2023, compared to 45 units during the same period last year, an increase of 163.44 percent.

