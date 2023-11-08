Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Waterford's 2023 most popular car model, biggest sales revealed

Waterford's 2023 most popular car model, biggest sales revealed
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 29: An electric VW ID. 3 car charges at a public charging station on October 29, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin, along with most of Germany's large cities, is seeking to vigorously expand its number of public electric car charging stations both to meet growing demand and to meet environmental goals. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waterford has seen a sharp rise in purchases of electric vehicles, according to the October car figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) on Wednesday.

Waterford recorded 2,728 new car registrations during the period from January to October this year, compared to 2,609 units for the same period in 2022, an increase of 4.56 percent.

Per WLRFM, New electric car registrations increased by 36.5 percent in Waterford, from 303 during the January-October period in 2022, to 411 during the same period this year.

The most popular month in the year to buy a new car in Waterford is still January, with 705 sales, up 6.82% from 2022, although July is also a popular time to buy, with 578 registrations.

Advertisement

The most popular passenger cars by make are Toyotas, with 300 units sold in January-October 2023, (+5.63% from 2022), 272 Volkswagen units (+5.43%), 255 Dacias (+112.50%), 238 Hyundais (-21.45%), 213 Peugeots (+19.66%), 208 Kias (-6.31%), 176 Skodas (+0.57%), and 115 Audis (+45.57%).

The most popular passenger car by model in Waterford is the Dacia Sandero, which sold 119 units so far in 2023, compared to 45 units during the same period last year, an increase of 163.44 percent.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Patrick Dempsey named sexiest man alive

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Girls Aloud to make comeback after more than a decade away

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Woman travelling on Luas was beaten over head with bottle and 'fat shamed' by teens

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement