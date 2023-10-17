Play Button
Waterford's school bus system is a disgrace

11th June 2021, Dublin, Ireland. Bus Eireann double decker bus parked on George's Quay, Dublin City Centre.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Waterford's school bus system has been dubbed a disgrace by Deputy John McGuinness TD during a debate at the Dáil.

Speaking at a Dáil Eireann debate, which took place on Thursday, October 12, the TD said 40 students who travel through Mullinavat to Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) campuses are not being served by buses.

He commented: “I will point to the school bus system as an example. That system is a disgrace and should be put out to public tender.

“Students who travel through Mullinavat to the education and training board, ETB, in Waterford are not being accommodated.”

“We should get an analysis of what Bus Éireann is providing and how much it actually costs. We should also analyse the service that is not being delivered in certain areas so that we can understand why that is the case. We can then adjust the plan to ensure that local communities are accommodated.

“I have mentioned this case to the Minister for Education. Immediate steps must be taken to provide a bus for that route. This may seem parochial, but it is what we are supposed to be spending the money on. It is not being spent efficiently or properly at the moment. I will not stop making representations for that community until such time as the bus service is provided.

“It is high time that the Minister insisted that the school bus scheme be put out to tender and reorganised and that every student be accommodated, where possible.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

