Boy with no license or helmet arrested in Wexford

Credit: An Garda Síochána on X
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
A boy has been arrested in Gorey, Co. Wexford after several complaints to Gardaí by concerned members of the public.

The Gorey Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver who had no license, tax, insurance, or helmet, which is an offence in itself, yesterday afternoon.

The passenger also did not have any personal protective equipment on.

The motorcycle has been seized and the driver has been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

He was also fined €80 because of not wearing a helmet.

Separate incident

Separately in Wexford, on January 15th, a person was clocked driving almost 190km/hr in a 120km zone.

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to slow down, and David Martin from the RSA says being mindful of tricky weather conditions is vital.

"The most important thing in icy conditions is to slow down.

"Use all your controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"People need to also ensure they check their tyres and replace them if the thread depth falls below three millimetres."

