Boy with no license or helmet arrested in Wexford

A boy has been arrested in Gorey, Co. Wexford after several complaints to Gardaí by concerned members of the public.

The Gorey Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver who had no license, tax, insurance, or helmet, which is an offence in itself, yesterday afternoon.

The passenger also did not have any personal protective equipment on.

The motorcycle has been seized and the driver has been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

He was also fined €80 because of not wearing a helmet.

Yesterday afternoon Gorey Roads Policing Unit received a number of calls from the public concerned about the safety of a passenger on a high-powered motorcycle. They were not wearing a helmet. This is an offence - not to mention extremely dangerous. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/DSvxJBP8PW — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 17, 2024

Separate incident

Separately in Wexford, on January 15th, a person was clocked driving almost 190km/hr in a 120km zone.

You might have a high performance car but that doesn’t mean that you can drive 189 km/h in a 120/h zone. This motorist was clocked by Gardaí doing just that in Co. Wexford this afternoon.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/xWbXCpoM6o — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 15, 2024

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to slow down, and David Martin from the RSA says being mindful of tricky weather conditions is vital.

"The most important thing in icy conditions is to slow down.

"Use all your controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"People need to also ensure they check their tyres and replace them if the thread depth falls below three millimetres."

