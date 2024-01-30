Play Button
Cat stuck on a Wexford roof for 5 days rescued safe and well

Image: WSPCA Facebook
Rachael Dunphy
A cat that had been stuck on a roof for 5 days has been rescued in County Wexford.

The young cat, which was stuck on a chimney of a two-story building, was rescued by Wexford Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

In a post on Facebook, the charity says the cat was spotted on Friday last, but due to bad weather and dangerous conditions, they couldn't do anything until Monday.

They contacted MW Plant Hire in County Wexford, who arrived with a cherry picker within half an hour.

The cat was safely rescued and according to their owner, is getting spoiled and cuddled after the ordeal.

