Majority of beaches in South East have 'good' or 'excellent' water quality

Water quality at the majority of beaches in the South East was either deemed to be 'good' or 'excellent', in the latest EPA report.

In Wexford, there are six seaside spots with 'excellent' bathing water.

They are Ballinesker, Carne, Courtown, Curracloe, Morriscastle and Rosslare.

While in Waterford, Clonea and Ardmore had 'excellent' water quality.

Nationally, the EPA found 114 bathing spots had excellent water quality, with 97 per cent meeting or exceeding the minimum standard.

The number of beaches with 'poor' bathing water quality across the country increased to five, compared with three in 2022.

Two seaside locations in the South East had water which was deemed to be only 'sufficient' - Duncannon and Bunmahon.

Programme Manager at the Environmental Protection Agency Mary Gurrie says there is always still room for improvement.

"There is around a quarter of the beaches in the country which do have scope for improvement and should keep on working towards 'excellent'.

"Uisce Éireann's wastewater treatment is an issue at some of the beaches [with lower scores] so we need to see Uisce Éireann [Irish Water] progressing the works that are needed," she said.

