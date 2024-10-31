Toy Show's Adam King releases book set at Waterford's Winterval

The Toy Show's Adam King has written his first book, set at Ireland's biggest Christmas festival.

'Farron's Adventure' follows Farron the Viking elf, who is tasked with the mission of saving Christmas.

It follows Farron on his mischievous journey through Ireland's oldest city during the Winterval Christmas festival.

Speaking about his first book, Adam says he can't believe he's an author like his dad;

I love reading, and books are a big part of my life. I will really enjoy reading this book to my little sister Sarah and my younger cousins.

Adam, who is now 10, stole the hearts of the nation in 2020 when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show.

There, he shared his 'virtual hug' with his teacher and medical team as they social distanced during the Covid pandemic.

'Farron's Adventure' is published by the Winterval Festival, with proceeds from the book going to 'Junior for Juniors'.

The charity, based at University Hospital Waterford, aims to bring comfort to patients in the hospital's paediatric wards.

Adam will officially launch 'Farron's Adventure' at The Book Centre in Waterford City on Saturday, November 9th at 1 pm.

Members of the public, especially children, are invited to the launch.

'Farron's Adventure' is now available to pre-order on thebookcentre.ie, or at The Book Centre locations in Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny from November 9th.

