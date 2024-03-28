Gardaí respond to two-vehicle crash in Wexford Town

Gardaí in Wexford responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened in the town this afternoon.

A car and van collided at the Coolballow/Whiterick Hill Junction this afternoon.

Gardaí in Wexford Garda Station confirmed to Beat News that some of the people involved have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road had been closed for a number of hours earlier today but it has since been re-opened.

