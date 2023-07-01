Spiegeltent Festival contributes to growth in Wexford economy

With anticipation building ahead of the tenth anniversary of the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, the event organisers have released figures highlighting substantial economic growth for Wexford.

Lantern Events are the organisers of the quay-front event and have released figures for 2022 which indicate a growth of €4.9 million for the Wexford economy.

Last year's edition welcomed the largest Spiegeltent in the world - the Fortuna Spiegeltene - with a 15% increase in audience attendance.

The independent reports that the financial figures consist of four main sources: The spend per audience member, employee wages, service fees and remuneration for Wexford-based artists.

Advertisement

ON SALE NOW 📣 Don’t miss out on @MickFlannery in Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on the 29th of October🎪 Get yours here -> https://t.co/TbhIaAsiSb pic.twitter.com/bSoV6yN2Mu — Wexford Spiegeltent Festival (@SpiegeltentWex) June 29, 2023

Advertisement

According to the figures, the average spend was €170 per audience member, and visitors stayed an average of 2.7 nights in Wexford during the festival.

The Managing Director of Lantern Events says that having a positive impact on the local community has always been a goal of the festival.

Jenny Greene has been a confirmed act for this year's event and will play on Friday, October 20.

Advertisement

ON SALE NOW 👀 Jenny Greene will play Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on the 20th of October 🎵 Get your tickets now and fast, they won’t last long🥳https://t.co/51nQVBO6ux pic.twitter.com/Znf6koXtiq — Wexford Spiegeltent Festival (@SpiegeltentWex) June 22, 2023

Mick Flannery will also bring his talents to the South East in October, with confirmation that he will play on Sunday, October 9.

For more details, visit the official event site and keep up to date with Beat for any future announcements.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.