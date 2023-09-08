Wexford couple hit by car and killed in Rome

A Wexford couple who were holidaying in the Italian City of Rome have been knocked down by a car and killed.

They have been named locally as Paul and Mary Reilly from Kilmore.

They were hit by the car at about lunchtime yesterday.

The bodies of the couple, understood to be aged 59 and 60, were brought to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

It's believed the driver is a 54-year-old man, who stayed at the scene to provide assistance.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident.

In a statement to Beat News, a spokesperson has said:

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.