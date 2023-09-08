Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Wexford couple hit by car and killed in Rome

Wexford couple hit by car and killed in Rome
Italian police car
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Wexford couple who were holidaying in the Italian City of Rome have been knocked down by a car and killed.

They have been named locally as Paul and Mary Reilly from Kilmore.

They were hit by the car at about lunchtime yesterday.

The bodies of the couple, understood to be aged 59 and 60, were brought to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

It's believed the driver is a 54-year-old man, who stayed at the scene to provide assistance.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident.

In a statement to Beat News, a spokesperson has said:

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

A Britney vs Beyoncé singalong event is coming to the South East

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Taoiseach believes there will be a United Ireland in his lifetime

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement