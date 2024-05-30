Play Button
Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour wraps for 2024

Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour wraps for 2024
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
That's a wrap on Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour for 2024!

We've reached twenty South East secondary schools and spoke to over 2,000 first year students - and thousands more online - all about online safety and awareness.

Over the past 4 months, this roadshow has visited schools across South East with Coimisiún na Meán.

Our aim has been to deliver the message to Stop, Think and Check before you Click!

If you would like the digital version of Beat's Digital Media Literacy Tour for your school email [email protected].

€1000 Winner

All students we met on the Digital Media Literacy Tour completed a pop quiz & those who aced it, entered a draw.

Massive congratulations to Niamh Brennan from Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny.

She has won herself a fabulous iPad & the incredible €1000 for her school.

These roadshows were part-funded by the new Comisiún na Meán under its Sound and Vision scheme and focused on four main strands of the existing Digital Media Literacy course at secondary school level.

