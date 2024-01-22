Over 18s event only

After four seasons it's finally happening! Join us for unfiltered fun at the Daily Dilemma Uncensored: The Live Podcast! on February 14th in Bank Lane, Waterford City!

Get ready to dive into the juiciest, most controversial dilemmas with Niall and Sho up close and personal.

Laugh, cringe, and be part of the friskiness as Niall and Sho are joined by special guests to delve into the South East's sauciest problems, with the help from you!

We're taking over Bank Lane on February 14th, with doors open at 7:00 PM, music kicking off at 7:30pm from our house band Trademark, followed by drag performance from the South East's own Mr.Congeniality Waterford, Pussy In Boots.

There will be titillating prizes from Lace and Tassels and PlayBlue up for grabs on the night too plus loads more.

Tickets are FREE and available on eventbrite here.

Doors from 7pm with chances to upgraded to the Guest List on Bring The Beat weekdays from 11am on Beat 102 103.

So prepare your smuttiest laugh and get ready to cast judgment on some quite interesting issues.

Reminder this an Over 18s event only

