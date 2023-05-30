Luke O'Faolain joins Beat as new voice of Old Skool Sunday

Beat is delighted to reveal that Luke O’Faolain, one of the most experienced and respected radio voices in the country, is the new presenter of the station’s flagship weekend show, Old Skool Sunday.

Long synonymous with Waterford-based DJ Pete Windle, Old Skool Sunday is Beat’s most-listened-to programme with recent JNLR figures putting the nineties and noughties throwback slot’s listenership at 57,000 people. *

Luke returns to Beat following six years of broadcasting in the capital with the likes of 98FM, Radio Nova and Today FM. Having kickstarted his career with Beat back in 2014, Luke went on to win a national IMRO radio award with the station for Best Newcomer while being the host of Beat’s popular nighttime slot, The Takeover.

The Dublin native is thrilled to be the new host of what is an iconic show with a loyal fanbase. Commenting on the announcement he said: "I'm over the moon to be back presenting on Beat. Gabrielle and Niall have shown the very same support over the last couple of weeks as they did when they gave me my first gig all those years ago! I was just a baby presenting The Takeover, so it makes complete sense that I now get the keys to Old Skool Sunday! “

He continued: “Let’s face it, the music from the nineties and noughties was just better! I can't wait to play some absolute bangers and be the South East’s Sunday soundtrack.”

Happy to add a talented presenter who will undoubtedly bring with him, a wealth of radio and content production experience to the show, Head of Station Sound Niall Power said: “Luke started his radio career with Beat and following his award-winning stint here, he has continued to thrive as an engaging and creative content producer, both on radio and online. Old Skool Sunday is a big gig, and it needed a big personality, so we’re delighted to welcome Luke back to the Beat family”, added Power.

Beat CEO and Programme Director Gabrielle Cummins has thanked Pete Windle for his immense contribution to the station “Pete had built up an impressive loyal fanbase so big shoes to fill! Ordinarily, Beat is known for fostering new talent but this occasion calls for experience, so it seems fitting that the DJ who started out with us, is back as a seasoned broadcaster! I know Luke is geared up for the challenge of taking on this show that has such a big weekend audience and I’m excited to hear what he brings to the table every Sunday!”

Luke will host his first Old Skool Sunday show 12-4 pm on Sunday, June 4th 2023.

*Ipsos MRBI Q1 2024