"A Night to Remember John" - Charity fundraiser to remember Carlow man who died abroad

A fundraiser night to remember a Carlow man who died while abroad will take place this weekend, with all monies raised going to charity.

A Night to Remember John will take place this Saturday, September 16th, at the Seven Oaks Hotel in Co. Carlow.

John Lennon tragically died while on holiday in Thailand after he was involved in a motorbiking accident in March.

There will be a range of entertainment acts taking to the stage on the night as well as a raffle.

Advertisement

"We're just hoping to remember John in the way he would like, which is for us to have a good time too so we'll try and have a laugh as well. We're just trying to turn what happened to us into something positive and raise awareness," Avena Lennon, John's sister, told Beat News.

Following his death, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust helped John's family to get him home.

The Trust will be the beneficiaries of the night as a way for John's family to show their gratitude for the help it provided.

The charity was set up by Kevin Bell's parents after their son died while he was abroad.

Advertisement

"They aim to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body of loved ones who died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances," Avena said.

Colm Bell, the father of Kevin, helped Avena and her parents arrange everything to get John back to Ireland from Chiang Mai.

Speaking about the help provided, Avena described the Trust as "kind, understanding, and discreet."

"Being abroad in a different country and you don't speak their language and you've never been in this situation before, you know, you never think this will happen to you or someone you know. To have them there to help make the process that little bit easier, for that, we are eternally grateful," she added.

Advertisement

Beat's Megan O'Regan Byrne will be the MC for the night.

She became friends with John at age 16 when they were both working as leaders for a summer camp.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.