Appeal issued for information on red Lotus car following Carlow collision

Gardaí are understood to be seeking information about a red Lotus car believed to be involved in last night’s fatal collision in County Carlow.

“It’s believed that the driver of a red Lotus with an English registration plate lost control of the vehicle travelling towards Carlow town impacting a tree," Carlow Supt Anthony Farrell has told KCLR News.

Two males and one female were involved in the collision shortly before midnight last night (Jan 31st).

A male has been transferred to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The N80 will remain closed for a number of hours this morning and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

Three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11:15 pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

