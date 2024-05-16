Carlow Gardaí catch Graiguecullen GAA culprit

A young man in his late teens has been charged in connection with a burglary at Graiguecullen GAA Club earlier this month.

On the morning of May 6th at around 2am, Graiguecullen GAA Club in Carlow was broken into.

Two of the Clubhouse's windows were smashed, windows of cars parked on the club's grounds were broken, and a small sum of money was stolen from one of the cars.

Following the burglary, Carlow Gardai searched a property in the town yesterday (May 15th) in connection with the incident.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained for questioning at Carlow Garda Station.

He's since been charged with the burglary of the GAA Club along with three other charges, including damaging a car and with the theft of property from two other vehicles, all on the same date, 6th May.

He is due to appear before the local district court in the coming weeks.

Carlow Gardai would like to thank the public for their assistance.

