Demonstrations continue in Carlow town over housing of asylum seekers

A protest is being staged in Carlow town on Saturday over the housing of International Protection Applicants at two sites in the town.

Earlier this month, 14 international protection applicants were moved into a former Capuchin Friary on Dublin St.

Protesters had previously gathered outside the friary and the nearby St Brigid’s maternity hospital.

The friary has the capacity to accommodate 50 people, while St Brigid’s will be able to house up to 100 people.

The march, involving up to 100 people, is following a route from the Liberty Tree to Dublin Street via Tullow St.

Traffic along Tullow St and Dublin St was stopped for a time on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters also banged on the windows of the constituency office of local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and shouted at the workers who were inside.

The protesters claimed Ms Murnane O’Connor is a “traitor”, and that she needed to “answer to the people”.

Some of the demonstrators carried signs, with ‘This sitting Government is not fit for purpose’ and ‘We are concerned parents’ among the messages.

The 24-hour protests outside the two sites are now in their third week.

Saturday's march was organised by the Carlow Says No group.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “To date, Carlow Says No has maintained an extremely high standard of orderliness and discipline.

“This is thanks largely due to the quality of the people who have attended and maintained the protest.”

The spokesperson added the group will continue to “lead the way in Carlow” in the fight against what they termed “the plantation”.

A cohort of the people due to be housed in St Brigid’s are expected to arrive in the coming days.

By Sarah Slater

