Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Fire service battle large wildfire in Carlow

Fire service battle large wildfire in Carlow
Photo: Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Firefighters in Carlow have battled a large wildfire overnight.

Bagenalstown Fire Brigade attended the blaze near the Nine Stones car park on Mount Leinster.

An orange glow could be seen over the mountain last night.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people that destruction of vegetation between March and August is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

In a statement on social media, it said: "Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of vegetation growing on “any land not then cultivated” between 1st March and 31st August annually.

"Breaches of Section 40 of the Wildlife Act constitute a wildlife crime and may result in prosecution."

Updates to follow...

