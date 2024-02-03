Funeral of Carlow crash victim Michael Kelly to take place on Tuesday

The funeral of Michael Kelly will take place in Hacketstown, County Carlow on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old died on Wednesday night in a collision which also claimed the lives of Katie Graham and Daryl Culbert.

Michael's funeral cortége will arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Hacketstown on Tuesday, February 6th for 1 pm requiem mass.

He will be laid to rest with his grandparents in Hacketstown Cemetery.

His notice on Rip.ie reads he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Rita, brother Jordan, girlfriend Sasha, his aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Michael is predeceased by his loving dad Michael, and grandparents Mick, Peg and Bill.

The funerals of Katie Graham and Daryl Culbert will take place on Monday, February 5th in Carlow and Wicklow respectively.

