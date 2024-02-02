Funeral of Carlow crash victim Daryl Culbert to take place on Monday

The funeral of Daryl Culbert will take place in Kiltegan county Wicklow on Monday.

The 21-year-old died on Wednesday night in a collision in County Carlow which also claimed the lives of Katie Graham and Michael Kelly.

Daryl’s funeral cortége will arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Kiltegan on Monday (February 5th) for a 2pm Funeral Service.

His notice on RIP.ie reads he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Trevor and Heather, sisters Chloe and Amy, grandmother Joan, grandad Albert, uncles Nigel, Ivan, James, Philip and David, aunts Janet, Alison, Deirdre, Nicola and Carolyn, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Earlier, details of the funeral of 19-year-old Katie Graham from Ballickmoyler on the Carlow/Laois border were announced.

Her funeral will take place on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Arles.

25-year-old Michael Kelly, from Nurney in County Carlow also lost his life in Wednesday night’s accident.

His funeral details have yet to be announced.

