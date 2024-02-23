Ikea Plan and Order Point in Carlow opens today

Ikea's newest Plan and Order Point has opened in the South East.

Their newest location has just opened at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow Town.

Ikea Plan and Order points are smaller than regular Ikea stores and focus on kitchen, bedroom and living room planning.

However, there are no items available to purchase and bring home from the Carlow store.

Instead, products are available for home delivery, or from collection from Ikea's main Irish store in Ballymun, Dublin.

The Carlow store joins four other Irish locations, in Cork, Louth, Dublin and Naas.

