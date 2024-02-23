Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Ikea Plan and Order Point in Carlow opens today

Ikea Plan and Order Point in Carlow opens today
An Ikea sign, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ikea's newest Plan and Order Point has opened in the South East.

Their newest location has just opened at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow Town.

Ikea Plan and Order points are smaller than regular Ikea stores and focus on kitchen, bedroom and living room planning.

However, there are no items available to purchase and bring home from the Carlow store.

Advertisement

Instead, products are available for home delivery, or from collection from Ikea's main Irish store in Ballymun, Dublin.

The Carlow store joins four other Irish locations, in Cork, Louth, Dublin and Naas.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Kuro!

 By Claire Rowe
Kilkenny News 2

Funeral of Kilkenny student who died in Limerick crash announced

 By Beat News
Sport 3

GAA bids for hurling, camogie and football to become Olympic sports

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement