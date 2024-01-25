Play Button
Carlow News

Ikea Plan and Order point coming to Carlow

An Ikea sign, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
An Ikea Plan and Order point is coming to Carlow.

It's believed the store will occupy a unit in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in the town.

Ikea Plan and Order points are smaller than regular Ikea stores and focus on kitchen, bedroom and living room planning.

You can make an appointment at the store to work with an expert planning specialist or design a room yourself.

Unfortunately, you can't purchase any products at a Plan and Order point to bring home with you.

Instead, products are available for home delivery or free collection from an Ikea store.

There are currently four Ikea Plan and Order points in Ireland, with stores in Naas, Dublin City Centre, Drogheda, and Cork.

