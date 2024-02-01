Three victims of Carlow collision named

The three young people who died in a collision in Co. Carlow last night have been named locally.

According to the Irish Examiner, they are Daryl Culbert from Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, Katie Graham from Arles, County Laois, and Michael Kelly from Nurney, Co. Carlow.

Gardaí say a formal identification process is still underway and a family liaison officer has been appointed.



Autopsies are taking place at University Hospital Waterford this evening.

Advertisement

A fourth person who was injured in the incident was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

The young man in his 20s understood to be from Ballinabrannagh, Co. Carlow has since been taken to hospital in Dublin for further treatment.

His condition is understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Speaking at a media briefing at Carlow Garda Station this evening, Superintendent Anthony Farrell said Gardaí believe they were travelling in a red Lexus car and may have visited the Circle K garage in Tinryland before the incident.

Advertisement

Superintendent Farrell commended the emergency service’s response at the scene:

"It's in my 25 years of service probably one of the most severe cases that I've attended. It was really, really traumatic. We had our local parish priest, Fr Tom Little, attend the scene when we exercised last rights with the family and also said a prayer with emergency services."

Appeal for information

Gardaí are appealing for information on the incident, which happened on the N80 between Ballon and Carlow at approximately 11:30 last night.

Any witnesses to this collision are being asked to come forward.

Advertisement

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11:15 pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.