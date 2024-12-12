Play Button
Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged.

The singer announced the news in a post on Instagram, showing off her new ring, with the caption "forever begins now".

Blanco and Gomez first worked together on music all the way back in 2019.

But it wasn't until 2023 that the pair officially announced their relationship, with Blanco once again working on a song with Gomez “Single Soon” iin August of that year.

The pair have been spotted on red carpets, at awards ceremonies and cuddling together for just over a year now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Commenting on the engagement, Selena's best friend, Taylor Swift, has already commented to say "yes I will be the flower girl".

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

