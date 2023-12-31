Pedestrian seriously injured in collision in Cork

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured following a collision in Cork City on Saturday night.

Shortly before 9pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and pedestrian on the R852 Mahon Link Road in Cork City.

The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car did not require immediate medical assistance.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place on the Mahon Link Road from Skehard Road to St Michael’s Drive.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward. Road users with camera footage, including dash cam who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

