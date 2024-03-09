Tánaiste cheering on 'local boy' Cillian Murphy at upcoming Oscars

The Tánaiste chatted with voters about the referendums on Friday as well as the Oscar chances of 'local boy’ Cillian Murphy who is nominated in the “Best Actor’ category at the Oscars this weekend for his role in “Oppenheimer.”

He paused to examine a questionnaire Cillian Murphy had filled out for past pupils in the national school which he attended in the 1980s.

Cillian told the youngsters that he attended the school from 1982 to 1988 having moved from Dublin. His biggest challenge was “trying to understand the Cork accent."

He said he “wasn’t very good at maths” and that although both his parents were teachers and his grandfather a headmaster, he had never wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“I knew from an early age what a hard profession it is, and how much dedication you need. I don’t think I ever had the vocation.”

Mr Martin, who is a former teacher, admitted that he was awaiting the outcome of the Oscars with “bated breath.”

“I heard him (Cillian Murphy) this morning on Morning Ireland and I just said to the principal that it would be a ‘great win for St Anthony’s. The first Oscar for St Anthony’s.”

"When I was Minister for Education I worked with Cillian’s father who was a school inspector. At that time school inspectors would create class speeches for Ministers of Education when you went to schools around the country. I had a very close friendship with the inspectorate in Cork.

"I met him (his father) recently. It is fabulous for the family. They are a very modest family and I think all of Cork are waiting with bated breath and we are wishing him the best.

"(Oppenheimer) is one of those films that will stand the test of time. I think it merits the Oscar award.

"When you look back to his career it is testimony to the importance of supporting the Arts at the early stages.”

Mr Martin said that he found himself in agreement with the actor on a number of issues including supporting the arts and on the subject of his favourite Cork man.

“I am in 100 percent agreement with Cillian in terms of his favourite Cork man in terms of Roy Keane. I might add (hurling manager and former hurler) Jimmy Barry Murphy.”

By Olivia Kelleher & Beat News

