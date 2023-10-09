Play Button
Woman arrested after man's body found in Cork

Beat News
A woman in her 40s has been arrested after the body of a man was found in Cork.

Gardaí in Togher are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 8th October 2023.

The man (aged in his 40s) was discovered unresponsive in a premises on Kinsale Road in County Cork.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital by Ambulance Services where he was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem is expected to take place on the body of the man today, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

A woman (aged in her 40s) was arrested this morning, Monday 9th October, in relation to this investigation. She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Cork.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

