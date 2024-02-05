Gardaí make eleven arrests in Dublin city centre as two protests take place

Gardaí in Dublin have mounted a significant security operation as an anti-immigration protest and a counter-protest took place in the city.

More than 300 Garda members were on duty in the area. Eleven arrests were made.

A Gardaí spokesperson said a small group attempted to cause traffic disruption.

Around 1,000 people attended the anti-immigration event which began at the Garden of Remembrance in the afternoon and travelled down O’Connell Street to the Customs House.

Some protesters carried Irish flags, as well as signs and banners with slogans such as “Ireland is full” and “Irish Lives Matter”.

Meanwhile, several hundred people attended a pro-refugee rally which was addressed by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett.

A large Garda presence in the centre of Dublin, including officers on horseback, acted as a line between both protests as they passed each other.

Among those who attended the pro-refugee rally was Game Of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who has worked with a number of refugee charities.

He said: “I’ve seen what refugees need… I’ve been a migrant.”

Referring to the anti-immigration protest, he said: “They are unfortunately blaming a government-sponsored housing crisis on migrants and refugees.

“There is a shortage of housing. There are also over 150,000 vacant homes in this country that aren’t being used.

“I am down here supporting migrants and refugees.”

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

